fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Spite

By

12:26 a.m. A man was sitting outside his house where he suspected his wife was having an affair. The dispatcher responding to the call recommended he not confront his wife. 

12:45 a.m. A woman called dispatch, concerned that her husband was sitting outside their house. The dispatcher recommended against confronting him and filing for divorce instead. 

8:50 a.m. A car plowed into a stop sign. 

9:56 a.m. Someone backed over the neighbor’s mailbox and then drove off.  

1:42 p.m. Some kids were throwing snowballs at a neighbor’s windows. 

4:38 p.m. There was a dead deer by hole No. 4 on a golf course. 

6:15 p.m. A man reported his daughter had reparked his van to “make him walk out of spite.”

8:37 p.m. A man thought he had fallen down the stairs at his hotel, but had no memory of it, just some back pain. 

9:27 p.m. Someone lit off a single firework in a parking lot.  

11:20 p.m. Approximately 10 cars full of juveniles were spinning brodies. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.