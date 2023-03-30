12:26 a.m. A man was sitting outside his house where he suspected his wife was having an affair. The dispatcher responding to the call recommended he not confront his wife.

12:45 a.m. A woman called dispatch, concerned that her husband was sitting outside their house. The dispatcher recommended against confronting him and filing for divorce instead.

8:50 a.m. A car plowed into a stop sign.

9:56 a.m. Someone backed over the neighbor’s mailbox and then drove off.

1:42 p.m. Some kids were throwing snowballs at a neighbor’s windows.

4:38 p.m. There was a dead deer by hole No. 4 on a golf course.

6:15 p.m. A man reported his daughter had reparked his van to “make him walk out of spite.”

8:37 p.m. A man thought he had fallen down the stairs at his hotel, but had no memory of it, just some back pain.

9:27 p.m. Someone lit off a single firework in a parking lot.