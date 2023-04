8:18 a.m. Some kids dialed 911, giggled, and hung up.

10:59 p.m. Someone reported that someone stole the gun they’d left in their unlocked vehicle.

12:35 p.m. A high schooler rushing back to class was speeding.

2:16 p.m. A non-patient was parked in patient-only parking.

5:17 p.m. Someone reported seeing drug deals going on in a bar parking lot.