A Teaching Moment

8:03 a.m. An aggressive dog was walking over to Starbucks.

8:29 a.m. A turning school bus clipped the mirror off of a truck at a stoplight.

10:15 a.m. A shaggy Labrador kept escaping its yard and harassing passersby.

10:55 a.m. An unknown number kept texting a woman “say goodbye to your son.”

12:16 p.m. A caller wanted law enforcement to educate their neighbor on what a driveway is because they kept blocking it.

12:23 p.m. Someone reported they’d just noticed some bullet holes in the front windows of their house, that may have been from a BB gun, as they did not penetrate the inner pane of glass.

1 p.m. A student in shop class pocket dialed 911.

1:35 p.m. Someone reported finding a purse behind a dumpster that they suspected had been stolen. The officer who responded found a purse containing two broken cell phones, a dirty toothbrush, and a wallet with a Blockbuster card in it, and believed the purse was intended to be thrown away.

3:29 p.m. A man was riding his bike wielding a knife.

4:59 p.m. A man kept shoveling snow from his yard onto the sidewalk to people couldn’t walk in front of his house.

5:23 p.m. Someone who called dispatch to vent about his neighbor understood that it was a petty thing to do.