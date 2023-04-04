With many of the Montana legislators’ brain power focused on the area between their waists and their knees, a long break is needed before taking action on any proposals to amend the Montana Constitution.

Multi-tasking on state constitutional matters is ill-advised. The fervid actions of a publicity-hungry, super-majority are unworthy of the legislators’ oath of office. Constitutional revision should be undertaken only after an interim study.

Using various bundles of pre-packaged bills from select PACs and think tanks, the interests and priorities of Montanans have been ignored in the name of “what?” Exactly who is calling the shots and what is their agenda? When a Republican Central Committee hot shot from Florida calls the state constitution a “socialist rag,” and state and local party committees censure and rebuke their own veteran participants in politics, one has to wonder.

Unfortunately, following the money is not easy. Along with imported bills have come outside big bucks to promote them. This makes the Montana Constitution all the more important as “influencers” seek to leverage our rights and principles to their own ends.



Margaret S. Davis

Lakeside