High Crime

12:01 a.m. A man in the “drunk tank” was bragging about stealing someone’s truck.
8:19 a.m. Some left a campfire smoldering near the Parkline Trail.
11:03 a.m. A woman was using her baby in a stroller to conceal her shoplifting activities.
11:57 a.m. Someone reported finding a gun on the ground, and when questioned about the type responded, “like… a revolver?”
12:33 p.m. A man was using the side of a building as a toilet.
12:51 p.m. Someone accidentally hit a surveyor when turning a corner, but everyone was ok.
1:36 p.m. While being interviewed by officers about being victim of a scam, a woman pulled a knife on them.
2:05 p.m. A shoplifter made off with three Kit Kat bars
4:05 p.m. The organizer of a St. Patrick’s Day parade was concerned that no law enforcement had showed up to escort the parade.
5:23 p.m. Two people were panhandling right next to a “no panhandling” sign.
8:19 p.m. A man kept opening bags of chips in a grocery store and eating them.
11:22 p.m. A man, who reported that his mother was refusing to give him the keys to the car he was renting from him because he was intoxicated, was “reluctant to submit to his mother’s authority, but alas, he gave into her ruling.”