High Crime

12:01 a.m. A man in the “drunk tank” was bragging about stealing someone’s truck.

8:19 a.m. Some left a campfire smoldering near the Parkline Trail.

11:03 a.m. A woman was using her baby in a stroller to conceal her shoplifting activities.

11:57 a.m. Someone reported finding a gun on the ground, and when questioned about the type responded, “like… a revolver?”

12:33 p.m. A man was using the side of a building as a toilet.

12:51 p.m. Someone accidentally hit a surveyor when turning a corner, but everyone was ok.

1:36 p.m. While being interviewed by officers about being victim of a scam, a woman pulled a knife on them.

2:05 p.m. A shoplifter made off with three Kit Kat bars

4:05 p.m. The organizer of a St. Patrick’s Day parade was concerned that no law enforcement had showed up to escort the parade.

5:23 p.m. Two people were panhandling right next to a “no panhandling” sign.

8:19 p.m. A man kept opening bags of chips in a grocery store and eating them.