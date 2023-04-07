fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, March 20, 2023

Not the Expected Prime Delivery

By

6:47 a.m. A mountain lion kept prowling outside of a chicken coop.

9:31 a.m. After capturing a loose dog, a man called the number on the collar only to be told by the person who picked up that they no longer owned the dog.

10:37 a.m. Three dogs were 10 hours into an escape plan.

11:06 a.m. The driver of a truck threw a rock at a cyclist.

2:12 p.m. Several hay bales fell off the back of a truck.

5:49 p.m. Someone found a biohazard box belonging to the Department of Justice Crime Lab on their porch.

