Not the Expected Prime Delivery

6:47 a.m. A mountain lion kept prowling outside of a chicken coop.

9:31 a.m. After capturing a loose dog, a man called the number on the collar only to be told by the person who picked up that they no longer owned the dog.

10:37 a.m. Three dogs were 10 hours into an escape plan.

11:06 a.m. The driver of a truck threw a rock at a cyclist.

2:12 p.m. Several hay bales fell off the back of a truck.