Podcast: Montana’s Constitution and the 68th Legislature — Observations with Lee Banville

Since the Montana Constitution was crafted in 1972, the state’s governing document has undergone a mere 34 changes, a rate of fewer than one amendment per year. However, over the last three months of the 68th legislative session, Montana Republicans have introduced a record 67 constitutional amendments.

This week, Flathead Beacon reporter Denali Sagner wrote about the crossroads the state constitution is facing with multiple efforts, almost all unsuccessful, to alter it. To gain additional insight, host Micah Drew reached out to Lee Banville, political analyst and director of the University of Montana School of Journalism, who joins the podcast to share some of his observations from the session.

Later, Micah runs through the news of the week including new census data showing Flathead County’s continued growth, the delayed start to Montana’s inaugural high school baseball season, and a visit by Governor Gianforte to Kalispell highlighting work-based learning.

