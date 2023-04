9:05 a.m. A man “took a swing” at the men trying to repossess his vehicle.

11:40 a.m. A woman walking her dog was forced to pepper spray an out of control German Shepherd that jumped its fence.

12:44 p.m. A small Yorkie was chasing deer across the road.

1:36 p.m. Someone paid a down payment for a rental they’d found on Craigslist before realizing it was a scam.