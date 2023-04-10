fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

8:31 a.m. A man wearing a floral blanket was looking through the backs of parked pickups.

8:33 a.m. Someone tried to sell their neighbor’s corvette on Facebook Marketplace.

9:42 a.m. Someone stole a kayak and two sets of paddles from underneath a camper.   

10:22 a.m. A man yelled at a tree, pulled a branch off of it and whacked the tree with it.

12:32 p.m. A man who kept taking his clothes on and off in a drive thru was just trying to cash a check.   

12:42 p.m. A truckload of wood was accidentally dropped on the road.  

1:01 p.m. Some rental cars had not been returned.

2:28 p.m. A dog was trying to get into the neighbor’s chicken coop.

3:16 p.m. A man seen throwing money into the street had just dropped it on accident.

4:01 p.m. The phone line of a torn down building was still active and dialed 911.

6:03 p.m. Some girls who had “beef” got into a fight.

6:15 p.m. A man with a guitar was lying down in a pharmacy parking lot.

8:46 p.m. Someone called dispatch and asked if he’d reached the Oklahoma or the Montana 911. The Oklahoma man on the phone later stated he was concerned that his Montana-dwelling brother was overweight.  

9:53 p.m. A woman walked up to a Subaru and tried to stab the driver’s friend, punching a hole in his hoodie.  

