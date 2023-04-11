Sign Bandits

12:58 a.m. Someone parked by the sledding hill was playing music at a moderate volume.

7:34 a.m. A school bus ran a red light.

8:21 a.m. Two dogs jumped a fence and killed the neighbor’s goat.

8:46 a.m. A tri-colored corgi was on the loose.

9:43 a.m. Three ATV’s were abandoned on a frozen pond.

9:48 a.m. A trapped cat escaped its cat trap.

10:21 a.m. An older man lying next to a fence was just taking a nap.

1:35 p.m. A malfunctioning car wash conveyor belt resulted in a three-car accident.

1:46 p.m. Some people hanging out in Depot Park had a “more than reasonable amount” of property with them, but officers found just six people with six backpacks.

3:05 p.m. A man at a stoplight appeared to be passed out, but immediately began driving when the light changed.

3:23 p.m. A woman stopped walking to yell at a stop sign.

5:09 p.m. Two teenagers were trying to steal a highway sign.

7:26 p.m. A stray dog was hanging out near a gym.

8:07 p.m. An intoxicated man was unsure which planet he was on.