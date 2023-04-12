fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, March 24, 2023

Too Relaxed

By

9:40 a.m. A man was reported for overstaying Depot Park’s 2-hour limit.

10:34 a.m. Someone was concerned that their mailbox key no longer worked.   

10:40 a.m. A husky and a lab were doing laps across a neighborhood street.  

11:45 a.m. A caller wanted to know if his son stealing license plates warranted theft charges.  

2:10 p.m. A woman wanted to report a social media post about a dog that was hanging out underneath a semi.  

3:29 p.m. A faint squeaking noise was heard on a 911 call before it the line went dead.

3:59 p.m. Two teenagers wouldn’t get up from the massage chairs at the mall.

8:16 p.m. Several “troublemaker teenagers” wouldn’t leave a store.  

10:42 p.m. A neighbor’s dog that was normally rarely outside, was now constantly outside, which seemed odd.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.