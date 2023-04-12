Too Relaxed

9:40 a.m. A man was reported for overstaying Depot Park’s 2-hour limit.

10:34 a.m. Someone was concerned that their mailbox key no longer worked.

10:40 a.m. A husky and a lab were doing laps across a neighborhood street.

11:45 a.m. A caller wanted to know if his son stealing license plates warranted theft charges.

2:10 p.m. A woman wanted to report a social media post about a dog that was hanging out underneath a semi.

3:29 p.m. A faint squeaking noise was heard on a 911 call before it the line went dead.

3:59 p.m. Two teenagers wouldn’t get up from the massage chairs at the mall.

8:16 p.m. Several “troublemaker teenagers” wouldn’t leave a store.