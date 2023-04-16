Mariman Highly Qualified for School Board Position

It is my pleasure to endorse Jinn Mariman for the open Kalispell Public Schools school board position. As a long-standing member of our community, Jinn will represent both elementary and high school students and parents with integrity and a highly qualified skill set. As the former superintendent for KPS, I know what it takes to be an effective school board member and Jinn has all the qualities and qualifications.



As a mother of two elementary aged children, Jinn, and her husband Gabe, are active in a variety of school and community organizations which support our kids. Jinn has served as past president for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) which are community members, just like you and I, who stand up and speak out to help abused and neglected children in our community. She was born and raised in Libby, attended Montana State University, and now resides in Kalispell where she and her husband are owners of two small businesses, including McGarvey Law where she is an attorney. In her spare time, she volunteer coaches her daughters’ sports teams and is involved in other community activities.



Jinn has three primary goals for running for school board. They are Success – Prepare our children for personal and professional successes; Support – Support the talent, skills, and abilities of all our children and provide them with a safe and supportive learning environment; Community – Foster partnerships and opportunities between students, schools, parents, and the community.



Please vote for Jinn Mariman along with incumbents Scott Warnell and Will Hiatt.



Mark Flatau

Kalispell