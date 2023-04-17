Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $600,000

Kalispell

Where: 266 N. Many Lakes

Price: $585,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,728

Nestled in the trees on a hillside overlooking seasonal Lake Douglas, this Many Lakes Vacation Village can be enjoyed as a full-time residence or short-term rental. The home sits on more than 1 acre and has a fenced backyard, oversized detached garage and patio just steps from the lake. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate

MLS Number: 30003331

Kila

Where: 1850 Coon Hollow Rd.

Price: $600,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,016

Enjoy country living on a nearly 3-acre property that includes a large storage shed, chicken coop and fire pit area. The home has two levels with separate living spaces and a walkout basement. It also features updated flooring, composite decking and concrete counters. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30003158

Lakeside

Where: 138 Timberlake Dr.

Price: $589,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,596

This newer ranch-style home in Lakeview Park Estates has been meticulously maintained. The lot is fully landscaped and features a private back patio area with a fenced garden and fruit trees. The great room has filtered views of Flathead Lake and mountains to the east. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 22210115

Kalispell

Where: 194 Palmer Dr.

Price: $579,900

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath townhouse

Square Feet: 1,447

This spacious single-level townhouse in a golf course community features stainless steel appliancesand a spacious kitchen. It also has heated floors in the bathroom and vaulted ceilings in an open-concept living area. The low-maintenance exterior has stone accents and sprinkler system. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 22212892

