Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $600,000

Kalispell
Where: 266 N. Many Lakes
Price: $585,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,728
Nestled in the trees on a hillside overlooking seasonal Lake Douglas, this Many Lakes Vacation Village can be enjoyed as a full-time residence or short-term rental. The home sits on more than 1 acre and has a fenced backyard, oversized detached garage and patio just steps from the lake. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate
MLS Number: 30003331
Kila
Where: 1850 Coon Hollow Rd.
Price: $600,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,016
Enjoy country living on a nearly 3-acre property that includes a large storage shed, chicken coop and fire pit area. The home has two levels with separate living spaces and a walkout basement. It also features updated flooring, composite decking and concrete counters. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30003158
Lakeside
Where: 138 Timberlake Dr.
Price: $589,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,596
This newer ranch-style home in Lakeview Park Estates has been meticulously maintained. The lot is fully landscaped and features a private back patio area with a fenced garden and fruit trees. The great room has filtered views of Flathead Lake and mountains to the east. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 22210115
Kalispell
Where: 194 Palmer Dr.
Price: $579,900
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath townhouse
Square Feet: 1,447
This spacious single-level townhouse in a golf course community features stainless steel appliancesand a spacious kitchen. It also has heated floors in the bathroom and vaulted ceilings in an open-concept living area. The low-maintenance exterior has stone accents and sprinkler system. eXp Realty
MLS Number: 22212892
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected]
