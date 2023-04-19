Fore Horses

5:34 a.m. A driver took out a fire hydrant and drove off, leaking fluids.

11:44 a.m. A child pocket dialed 911 while walking to their friend’s house.

12:24 p.m. A black bear was hanging out at a park where some small children were playing.

1:10 p.m. The feather trail from some dead chickens pointed to the neighbor’s dog.

2:19 p.m. Three boys had set up a long nail in the roadway sticking straight up, but denied that it was an attempt to pop car tires.

3:26 p.m. Some people were hitting golf balls into a nearby pasture, appearing to aim for the horses that were out there.

5:04 p.m. A black bear was wandering through town.