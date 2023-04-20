Kalispell School District No. 5 2023 Election: Voter Guide

The Kalispell Public Schools (KPS) this month will hold a school district election, during which voters will elect three trustees to the school board (two for the elementary district and one for the Flathead High School district), and will vote on a proposed levy.

The Beacon interviewed each school board candidate, asking them about their backgrounds and main goals if elected to the Board of Trustees. All candidate profiles are linked below. Slightly different questions were posed to incumbent and non-incumbent candidates. The Beacon added editors’ notes in italics where we were either able or unable to independently verify claims made by candidates.

General Election Information

Ballots were mailed out on April 17, and voters are encouraged to mail them back as soon as possible. Election day –– the final day to turn in ballots –– is May 2. Voters must sign the return envelope when they mail their ballot back in order for their vote to count. Ballots can also be returned in person to the Kalispell Transportation Building located at 514 East Washington Street. Past April 26, KPS strongly encourages voters to drop off ballots in person, rather than mail them, in order for their ballots to arrive on time.

The hours of operation for the Kalispell Transportation Building are:

April 17 – 21: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

April 24 – 28: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

May 1: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

May 2: 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Those who are not registered to vote must register at the Flathead County Elections Office at 290 B North Main Street. They must bring their certificate of registration to the Transportation Building, and can vote in the school district election there. There will be no drop off or other election administration done at the KPS Administration Building, and all voters who attempt to drop off ballots there will be sent to the Transportation Building, no exceptions.

Kalispell Elementary School District Trustee

Two Seats

Patrick J. Clavin

Jinnifer Mariman

Shaun Pandina

Jesse Schulz

Scott Warnell (incumbent)

Flathead High School District Trustee

District 1 – One Seat

Krista Buls

Will Hiatt (incumbent)

Levy Vote

KPS is asking voters to approve two levy measures that would increase local funding for education and operation of Kalispell’s elementary and high schools. The levies, if passed, would pay for programs and services not funded or fully-funded by the state and federal government.

At its Feb. 28 regular meeting, the KPS Board of Trustees unanimously approved a district proposal to raised general fun mill levy rates, citing inflationary costs that have made an increase in funding necessary.

“Our voters have not approved a mill levy increase for their elementary schools since 2021 or a mill levy increase for their high schools since 2007, so we have tightened our belt as much as possible,” KPS Superintendent Micah Hill said in a press release. “Without revenue from these proposed levies, KPS will face budget shortfalls that require significant cuts to programs and services, as well as layoffs for teachers and staff.”

The estimated amount of the elementary school levy is $354,327. If approved by voters, the cost increase for the owner of a median-assessed value home in Flathead County –– $263,370, according to March 2023 data from the Montana Department of Revenue –– would be $17.67 annually or $1.47 per month. The elementary school levy would fund academic programs, classroom supplies and textbooks, special education, teachers and support staff and arts and physical education programs.

The estimated amount of the high school levy is $2,490,973. If approved by voters, the cost increase for the owner of a median-assessed value home would be $53.47 annually or $4.45 per month. The high school levy would fund academic and career preparation programs, textbooks and classroom supplies, special education, teachers and support staff, and arts, athletics and extracurricular programs.

Both levies would also support basic operations, including safety and security personnel such as school resource officers, school nurses, building maintenance, utilities, insurance and fuel.

“Both levy requests are essential to our students, classrooms and schools,” Hill said. “If approved, these measures will help ensure Kalispell students are well-prepared for their future.”