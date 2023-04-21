Columbia Falls School District 2023 Election: Voter Guide

Columbia Falls School District 6 is holding a district election during which voters will elect three school board trustees to serve three-year terms. The Beacon interviewed each school board candidate via email, asking them about their background and main goals if elected to the board of trustees. All candidate profiles are linked below.

Ballots, which were mailed out on April 17, can be mailed to the Flathead County Election Department at 290 B N. Main St. in Kalispell, or can be dropped off at the School District 6 administration building at 501 6th Ave. W. in Columbia Falls, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Election Day –– the last day to turn in ballots –– is May 2.

More information about how to register to vote can be found at the Flathead County Election Department website.

All candidate interviews have been edited for spelling, punctuation and clarity.

School Board Candidate Profiles

Jonathan R. Foust

Keri R. Hill

TJ Middlesworth

Barbara M. Riley

Megan K. Upton