Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, March 27, 2023

Why is it Spicy?

10:12 a.m. Someone drove away from a gas station with the pump still attached to their car.

10:56 a.m. A motorhome broke down in the middle of the road.  

11:01 a.m. A panhandler was panhandling under a “no panhandling” sign.

1:42 p.m. Someone was napping underneath a Christmas tree.

2:07 p.m. Dispatch answered a call and only heard a baby babbling.

2:19 p.m. A tied-up dog kept growing at passersby.   

2:56 p.m. The frozen slough allowed some unchained dogs to sneak into the neighbor’s yard.

3:08 p.m. A skateboarder missed a rail and fell about 10 feet, and despite the copious amount of bleeding, was okay.

4:12 p.m. Someone reported that their storage unit had been cleared of more than $20,000 worth of recreation equipment, and just a rake and gas can were left.

5:22 p.m. Some unleashed dogs got a face full of pepper spray, which upset their owner.

9:18 p.m. Two young friends were screaming at each other, and were counseled on better ways to communicate.

