Bear Aware

7:02 a.m. A U-Haul renter was a week past his return date.

8:23 a.m. A feral cat was attacking two domestic cats hanging out in their own yard.

10:29 p.m. A small child got ahold of their mom’s phone and accidentally called 911.

10:43 p.m. A caller wanted to report that for the last three nights at 1 a.m. people kept walking around his yard.

11:07 p.m. A hotel guest’s dog relieved itself in the lobby, but the owner didn’t clean it up.

12:35 p.m. A pack of dogs was roaming the countryside.

1:51 p.m. Someone reported a Mustang driving down the highway with all of its windows smashed out.

3 p.m. A miniature horse made a break from his pasture and hadn’t been found.

3:10 p.m. Someone was reported for using AA meetings to try and pick up women.

3:48 p.m. A man kept throwing tree branches into the middle of the road.

4:37 p.m. Someone left a loaded pistol in a bathroom.