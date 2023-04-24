Bear Aware

7:02 a.m. A U-Haul renter was a week past his return date.
8:23 a.m. A feral cat was attacking two domestic cats hanging out in their own yard.
10:29 p.m. A small child got ahold of their mom’s phone and accidentally called 911.
10:43 p.m. A caller wanted to report that for the last three nights at 1 a.m. people kept walking around his yard.
11:07 p.m. A hotel guest’s dog relieved itself in the lobby, but the owner didn’t clean it up.
12:35 p.m. A pack of dogs was roaming the countryside.
1:51 p.m. Someone reported a Mustang driving down the highway with all of its windows smashed out.
3 p.m. A miniature horse made a break from his pasture and hadn’t been found.
3:10 p.m. Someone was reported for using AA meetings to try and pick up women.
3:48 p.m. A man kept throwing tree branches into the middle of the road.
4:37 p.m. Someone left a loaded pistol in a bathroom.
7:50 p.m. Some teenagers were chasing a bear towards a golf course.