8:27 a.m. A Canadian needed to know what shots their dog needed to visit the U.S.

9:14 a.m. Two dogs ganged up against a third.

10:44 a.m. Someone reported a suspicious looking man sitting in the cap of his truck by the side of the road, but it turned out the man was waiting for help changing his flat tire.

10:45 a.m. Someone stole a pair of elk antlers off the side of a barn.