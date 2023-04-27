fbpx
Flathead County Sheriff's and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Dance Like No One’s Watching

1:23 a.m. Someone was concerned someone was trying to break in to their house, but it was just his cat knocking things over outside.

1:43 a.m. A naked man was running around town.

10:36 a.m. A concerned citizen wanted to report that a City of Kalispell truck was seen driving on the Parkline Trail and the caller thought it was stolen. It turned out to be a City of Kalispell worker doing their regular job.

10:46 a.m. Someone was concerned by the erratic actions of a woman and two children, but the responding officer just found them to be dancing.

12:49 p.m. Someone called dispatch to report “neighborhood problems,” but wouldn’t specify further.

3:34 p.m. A black lab was chasing a cat around a backyard.

4:29 p.m. A caller reported that while out on a walk, someone walking a large dog flipped them off, kicked their own dog, then kept going.

6:29 p.m. A man laying down in the dirt was just taking a nap.

11:54 p.m. A man in a grocery store started drinking beer in the store before he bought it.

