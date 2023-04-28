Local Organizations Recommended for Recreational Trails Program Grants

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has recommended eight local recreation-focused nonprofits to receive nearly $300,000 in funding through the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) for trail-related projects in 2023. The local groups are among 36 organizations statewide recommended to receive nearly $1.6 million.

Funding for the RTP comes from the Federal Highway Trust Fund and represents a portion of motor fuel excise tax collected from non-highway recreational fuel use, such as by snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, off-highway light vehicles

Eligible projects that can be funded through FTP include development and rehabilitation work of trailside and trailhead facilities, maintenance and restoration of existing trails, construction of new trails, easement acquisition and development and operation of educational programs and publications.

The Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation conducts stewardship projects during the summer with its conservation crew and volunteers. In 2022, crew members and 369 volunteers maintained 451 miles of trails, built three trail structures, cleared thousands of trees and did maintenance work on more than 160 drainages. That work will continue in 2023 with the aid of a $50,000 Recreation Trails Program grant.

The Foys to Blacktail (FTB) Trails group manages more than 30 miles of trails southwest of Kalispell, including more than 17 miles of stacked loop trails around Herron Park and the FTB Trail that reaches all the way to Blacktail Mountain Ski Area above Lakeside. The $26,400 FTB is slated to receive will be used to fund the reconstruction of drainage features on 6.7 miles of trail in the Herron Park area.

Up on the north end of the Flathead Valley the Whitefish Legacy Partners applied for a $50,000 grant to construct a new trail connecting the recently built Holbrook Overlook trails north to Hellroaring Creek, which will add 4.5 miles of natural surface trail to the Whitefish Trail and bring the Legacy Partners closer to their goal of closing the Whitefish Trail loop — a fully connected network of trail connecting the city of Whitefish to Lion Mountain, Beaver Lake, Swift Creek, Spencer Mountain, and Big Mountain. The new stretch of trail is part of the $400,000 Taylor-Hellroaring project, a collaboration between the U.S. Forest Service, the City of Whitefish and the Legacy Partners that will ultimately add nearly 30 miles of trail to the network.

A sign near the Big Mountain Trailhead of the Whitefish Trails system on May 13, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

During the winter, the Flathead Snowmobile Association is responsible for maintaining hundreds of miles of trails for winter recreational users. The Association will received $92,000 towards next winters trail grooming and maintenance efforts, which will fund grooming of roughly 180 miles of trail for snowmobiles, fat-tire bikes, cross-country skiing and snow shoeing.

Last fall, Gateway to Glacier Trails broke ground on the Cedar Flats trails project last fall with a first phase of trail building that included roughly four miles of new construction. The $30,000 grant from RTP will be used to construct a trailhead at the end of 4th Avenue in Columbia Falls, the main access point for the Cedar Flats trail system.

Two ski clubs —Glacier Nordic Club in Whitefish and the Kootenai Cross-Country Ski Club in Libby — both applied for grants to fund grooming and maintenance work on their respective trail systems next fall. Glacier Nordic Club will receive $22,000 to maintain around 15 miles of trail on Big Mountain, while the Kootenai Ski Club will use $13,560 to groom 13 miles of the Flower Creek Nordic Ski Trails system.

Freshly groomed track in Whitefish. Photo courtesy of Glacier Nordic Club

The Flathead Avalanche Center provides daily avalanche forecasts and regular avalanche safety classes across northwest Montana. A $20,000 grant will help fund their education and forecasting efforts next winter.

The 2023 FTP funds will be awarded following a public comment period. A complete list of the proposed grant recipients is available online at www.fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/recreational-trails. Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on May 11 and can be submitted by emailing [email protected]