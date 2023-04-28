To Rant or to Rave

fbpx
Friday, March 31, 2023

2:55 a.m. Someone was ranting and raving around the neighborhood.

6:01 a.m. Someone reported a neighbor’s construction noise, but when the responding officer said there wasn’t much to do about it, the caller said he “take care of it himself.”

6:18 a.m. A caller was distraught because the keypad on her front door had died and no locksmiths were available.

9:30 a.m. Two pit bulls got loose, and their owner couldn’t catch them.

12:46 p.m. Two dogs reportedly kept killing local wildlife, including at least one deer and a fox.

