10:30 a.m. A man fell asleep in his truck while in a turn lane at an intersection.

11:04 a.m. Someone accidentally left their gun sitting on top of their car overnight.

12:24 p.m. A man was passed out in a parking lot next to a pile of beer cans.

12:37 p.m. Someone flagged down a passing sheriff’s deputy, demanded their badge number and then drove away saying they were going to report the officer.

1:22 p.m. Some folks cut down a tree which fell onto their neighbor’s driveway.

2:01 p.m. A pack of dogs was running loose through a neighborhood.

3:04 p.m. A caller was concerned that some “methed out” people weren’t feeding their dogs enough.

3:31 p.m. Some people were continuing to use a horse pasture as a driving range, which they construed as animal cruelty.

5:04 p.m. Someone found a rogue dog wandering around Glacier National Park.

8:02 p.m. Someone reported their dogs kept getting let out of their yard and suspected the neighbor was doing it intentionally in order to file complaints.

9:48 p.m. A stop sign disappeared from an intersection.