fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, April 2, 2023

Nap Time

By

10:30 a.m. A man fell asleep in his truck while in a turn lane at an intersection.

11:04 a.m. Someone accidentally left their gun sitting on top of their car overnight.

12:24 p.m. A man was passed out in a parking lot next to a pile of beer cans.

12:37 p.m.  Someone flagged down a passing sheriff’s deputy, demanded their badge number and then drove away saying they were going to report the officer.

1:22 p.m. Some folks cut down a tree which fell onto their neighbor’s driveway.

2:01 p.m. A pack of dogs was running loose through a neighborhood.

3:04 p.m. A caller was concerned that some “methed out” people weren’t feeding their dogs enough.

3:31 p.m. Some people were continuing to use a horse pasture as a driving range, which they construed as animal cruelty.

5:04 p.m. Someone found a rogue dog wandering around Glacier National Park.

8:02 p.m. Someone reported their dogs kept getting let out of their yard and suspected the neighbor was doing it intentionally in order to file complaints.  

9:48 p.m. A stop sign disappeared from an intersection.

9:53 p.m. Someone reported their neighbor had left their diesel truck idling for hours.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.