Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, April 3, 2023

Not Cow-shaped

By

12:54 a.m. Someone was being blackmailed after sending risqué photos to someone on a dating app.

6:14 a.m. A caller reported their contractor had sabotaged their house by making the opening to the attic too small for the owner to fit through.

7:24 a.m. Someone who requested a welfare check on their mother warned the responding officer that there might be a guard cocker spaniel at the house.

8:01 a.m. A child fell out of a car window but managed to grab onto the door and avoid falling to the ground.

9:10 a.m. A man wanted to report he suspected his wife’s boyfriend kept visiting the house when he wasn’t around.

3:08 p.m. A man tried to steal a girl’s bike but she fended him off with her purse.

6:30 p.m. A small but vicious dog kept killing the local rabbits.   

8:23 p.m. Someone wanted to report an abnormally shaped cow.

