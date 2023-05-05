A Horse of Course

7:50 a.m. A pickup truck drove through a school bus’ stop sign.

7:50 a.m. A brown horse was standing on the road.

10:10 a.m. Between 8 and 10 horses were reported running west along the highway near Coram. The rogue animals turned out to be mules and all returned home safely.

10:39 a.m. Someone left a bomb threat in a Fish, Wildlife and Parks self-pay box at a recreation site.

12:15 p.m. A man was concerned that his truck had been bugged.

12:38 p.m. Four domestic rabbits were abandoned by their owner.

2:46 p.m. A suspected affair between neighbors was reported to the police.

3:40 p.m. A man wasn’t sure what to do with old bullets he suspected were unsafe to fire out of a gun.

4:58 p.m. Fake letters instructing citizens to either join the sheriff’s posse or pay $250 were circulated around town.

7:53 p.m. Some chickens and rabbits were slain by the neighboring dog.