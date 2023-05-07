Future Inlaw Woes

2:19 a.m. Someone complaining about a neighbor’s loud noise music did not appreciate being told by dispatch that the county did not have an enforceable noise ordinance. In response, the caller said that if law enforcement couldn’t get the neighbor to turn down the music, they would “have to send an ambulance.”

10:03 a.m. A woman did not want her boyfriend’s mom to help them move houses.

12:37 p.m. A dog kept chasing neighborhood cats and deer.

1:37 p.m. Someone reported a “drug van” was plugged into their property’s power.

5:29 p.m. A caller wanted to know if there were any rules about how to properly bury their deceased dog.