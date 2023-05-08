fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Bad Boy Alert

By

6:38 a.m. A caller had questions about noise ordinances, as their peace was being disturbed.

6:59 a.m. Someone stole a stop sign on Rose Crossing, again.  

10:35 a.m. Three horses were loose in a field.  

10:45 a.m.  Someone suspected their dog had been stolen and the thieves were planning to sell it.

11:09 a.m. Several dogs kept jumping their fence into the neighbor’s yard and nipped at the neighbor kids.  

4:59 p.m. Some dirt bikers kept popping wheelies on the road.

8:10 p.m. A man walking down the street was “acting like a bad boy.”

