Bad Boy Alert

6:38 a.m. A caller had questions about noise ordinances, as their peace was being disturbed.

6:59 a.m . Someone stole a stop sign on Rose Crossing, again.

10:35 a.m. Three horses were loose in a field.

10:45 a.m. Someone suspected their dog had been stolen and the thieves were planning to sell it.

11:09 a.m. Several dogs kept jumping their fence into the neighbor’s yard and nipped at the neighbor kids.

4:59 p.m. Some dirt bikers kept popping wheelies on the road.