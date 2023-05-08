Flathead Women, Glacier Men Win Archie Roe Varsity Meet

The Archie Roe Invitational held at Legends Stadium on Saturday — which included six separate competitions for men’s and women’s varsity, junior varsity and freshman — featured 14 teams from western Montana, including all five Flathead Valley high schools.

There were only three Class AA schools at the meet and Flathead and Glacier combined to win all six team competitions. The Wolfpack won the men’s varsity meet, along with the men’s and women’s junior varsity and women’s freshman competitions. Flathead won the women’s varsity and men’s freshman competitions.

The Wolfpack varsity boys swept the sprinting events with Kash Goicoechea winning a narrow victory over Columbia Falls’ Malaki Simpson in the 100m, while Jeff Lillard won both the 200m and 400m races, posting his second sub-50 400m time of the season with a 49.98. Ethan Anderson won both hurdle events and the Wolfpack took home victory in the 4x100m relay as well.

Flathead junior Brody Thornsberry continued his dominance in the horizontal jumps with his seventh season victory in the long jump and a win, and personal best, in the triple jump.

On the girls side, Class A showed its own dominance among sprinters, with Whitefish’s Brooke Zetooney taking the 100m title, Columbia Falls’ Ally Sempf winning the 200m, and Hailey Ells of Whitefish winning the 300m hurdles.

Runners from Hellgate High School won the 400m, 800m, 1600m, and 3200m runs while Flathead athletes put on a show in the field events. Bravettes senior Taliana Miller threw 112-10 to win the javelin, Kennedy Moore was the only athlete to clear 5-02 in the high jump and Payzlee Boyce jumped a personal best 17 feet in the long jump, just a quarter-inch further than runner-up teammate Akilah Kubi.

Among non-Class AA schools, Whitefish was the top finisher in both varsity competitions, while Bigfork was the top school in the other four team races.

Full results from the Archie Roe Invitational can be viewed here.