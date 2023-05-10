Habitat Improvement Project Proposed at Flathead County Wildlife Management Area

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has begun public scoping on a proposed forest habitat improvement and fuels reduction project on the Ray Kuhns Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Flathead County.

The 1,560-acre Ray Kuhns WMA, situated along Farm to Market Road north of Kalispell, provides wildlife habitat, hunting opportunities, and critical winter range for big game, particularly white-tailed deer.

“The tree canopy in the forested portions of the WMA provide important snow intercept, thermal cover, and understory forage for white-tailed deer,” according to a news release from FWP seeking public comment.

During the winter months, as many as 500 deer per square mile occupy the WMA and surrounding lands, including herds of year-round resident deer and migratory deer herds traveling from Good Creek, Star Meadows, and surrounding areas, the release states. Due to its proximity to Kalispell and Whitefish, the WMA is also a popular area for hunting, hiking, horseback riding, biking, and wildlife viewing.

FWP is proposing to treat approximately 150 to 200 acres with the primary objectives of promoting and maintaining forest cover as wintering habitat for white-tailed deer and reducing hazardous fuels that could result in severe fire. This effort would also increase understory forage production and reduce the treated stands’ susceptibility to bark beetle infestation, according to FWP.

The agency is seeking public input on the proposed project through May 30. Comments received from this preliminary evaluation will help FWP determine public interest, identify potential issues that would require further analysis, and may provide insight for refining the proposal or for developing and analyzing one or more alternatives. Upon completion of the preliminary evaluation, FWP will determine next steps, which may include conducting an environmental analysis with additional opportunity for public input or taking no further action on the proposed project.

Send comments to FWP Region 1 Office, c/o Public Scoping R Kuhns WMA, 490 N. Meridian, Kalispell, MT, 59901, or via email to [email protected].

More information on this potential project is available to view online at https://fwp.mt.gov/news/public-notices or contact Wildlife Biologist Ethan Lula at (406) 882-4109 or [email protected].