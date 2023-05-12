Have You Heard About the All-new Subaru Crosstrek?

3:08 a.m. A bunch of younger kids were punching cars.

4:47 a.m. Someone called dispatch, said they wanted to report a theft, and hung up.

8:05 a.m. A cat was found sheltering under someone’s deck and wouldn’t leave.

8:19 a.m. A toddler playing with a phone accidentally dialed 911.

2:10 p.m. A woman slumped over the wheel of her car was just taking a quick nap.

4:22 p.m. A man with a shotgun slung over his shoulder was pacing back and forth down a city block.

4:23 p.m. Someone accidentally dialed 911 while discussing the best model Subaru to purchase.

7:41 p.m. Someone wanted their neighbor’s backyard fire shutdown because they didn’t like it.

8:23 p.m. Some teenagers were throwing a football across a road and almost hit the window of a neighboring house.

9:30 p.m. Several trucks were doing burnouts up and down a parking lot.