Coffee Bomb

8:42 a.m. A caller was concerned that an abandoned metal coffee mug at a park was actually a pipe bomb.
12:13 p.m. A large malamute was guarding the stairwell to an apartment and wouldn’t let residents pass by.
1 p.m. Four dogs escaped from their house and were harassing a young horse.
4:31 p.m. Someone defending their livestock shot a rogue dog after it killed a goat and damaged several other goats. The deceased dog was later taken to the animal shelter.
8:02 p.m. A small grass fire was burning a power pole.
9:30 p.m. The passenger in a pickup truck was using a baseball bat to smash mailboxes as the truck drove by.
11:36 p.m. Someone reported an underage party taking place under a bridge.