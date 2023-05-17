Not My Road, Not My Stoplight

8:24 a.m. While out for a walk, a dog attacked a wild bunny. The dog’s owners brought the bunny home but were unsure of how to help it.

10:09 a.m. Someone locked their phone and keys in their car at the gas station and left it there.

10:27 a.m. A man suspected his neighbor’s dog was the reason all his chickens were dead but couldn’t prove it.

11:11 a.m. A burning hay pile was getting out of control.

1:52 p.m. A stoplight near the Kalispell bypass appeared to be hanging on by only one screw, but the local public works department said it was a state department of transportation problem.

3:04 p.m. A trailer had been sitting abandoned in a parking lot for several years.

5:02 p.m. Some teens were throwing eggs at passing cars.