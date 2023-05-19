fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Stop Leaving

4:58 a.m. A man’s girlfriend threatened to sleep outside because he kept leaving for work in the morning.

8:26 a.m. A bull escaped from its corral.

8:37 a.m. Someone fired a BB gun through the open window of a house.

10:44 a.m.  A woman reported being stalked by a mountain lion while walking her dog.

2:39 p.m. A man fell victim to a fraudulent phone call of someone pretending to be his bank, asking to deposit some funds.

2:49 p.m. Two mules were wandering along the road.

4:15 p.m. A woman reported that her neighbors kept stealing her cat and she has to go into their house to retrieve it each time.  

6:15 p.m. Someone reported seeing a revolver in the middle of the highway.

6:44 p.m. Three mules were wandering about.

7:23 p.m. Someone reported their neighbor’s dead llama that had been buried in the snow over the winter was now visible following a spate of warm days that melted the snowy pile.

