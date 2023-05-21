The Montana Legislature has been busy “bringing manufacturing back to Montana.” Unfortunately, they are doing it by manufacturing one false crisis after another.

They are really cutting edge. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill banning the app TikTok under the Big Sky. TikTok has 1.6 billion global users so we have a real chance of leading the world leadership! Last I checked, Montanans’ rights to free speech and assembly were still protected under the First Amendment, but whatever. Cue the lawyers. We’ll sort it all out at taxpayers’ expense.

Another manufactured crisis is the big fear over drag shows. Our Captains Courageous are shaking in their boots over how some people dress. Live and let live? Not hardly. Men can apparently still wear kilts (as long as they play the bagpipes) but the only men who may wear makeup are those preparing for an appearance on Fox News.

Do you believe in a right to privacy? Surprise! Your private parts are no longer so private. If the Purity Police don’t like a medical procedure for you or a member of your family, they’ll stick the government’s nose between you and your doctor.

Freedom of speech, expression and the press are no match for the fevered imagination of our lawmakers. If you are elected to represent Missoula and use rhetoric that hurts the Speaker’s sensitive feelings, he will not just turn off your microphone, he will kick you out of the building and sulk for days. He can’t help it if he has delicate skin.

Stage a peaceful protest at the Capitol and the Speaker will call in police in helmets and bullet-proof vests. The Montana GOP calls civil disobedience a riot, even though no one had so much as a can of spray paint. (I checked the dictionary and just because Speaker Regier deployed the riot police does not make it a riot.)

Our local legislators claim to be Christians, but don’t practice what I learned in Sunday School. That’s the problem when you mix up church and state, so much is open to interpretation. Europe shed a lot of blood over this over the centuries. I, for one, distrust politicians who wave the cross while wrapping themselves in the flag. They can pray for my soul. I’ll pray for their intellect.

Stripping individual rights and expanding government intrusion seems to be a higher priority for Montana’s Legislature than, say, making sure working families can afford rent or health care. Whose rights will they target next? Anybody’s guess. But you can bet they won’t stop here.

Ben Long

Kalispell