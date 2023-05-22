Lawmakers Ignored the Real Problems Facing Constituents

We have recently heard in the news media from Sen. John Fuller and Rep. Matt Regier, two legislators from Flathead County who were elected to represent the entirety of their constituents, not just the chosen few who might support their personal visions of history or religion or comportment or party. These legislators have set aside pressing issues of governance in order to address other issues that have little or no consequence, and certainly no benefit, to the lives of their constituents. They have neglected, amongst other issues, matters of property tax reform, affordable housing, childcare, public education and protection of public lands in order to promote their personal agendas.

Their shenanigans and their excuses, to account for their inactivity, are designed to hide the reality of the situation. They – and, unfortunately, many other Helena legislators – have no interest in governing FOR the people despite the fact that they have been elected BY the people. Their actions – which bring to mind the expression “if you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with BS” – display extreme arrogance and condescension towards their constituencies.

There are numerous legislators on both sides of the aisle in Helena who worked hard this past session to get things done; and what was accomplished of a positive nature in this session was due to them. For the others, like Fuller and Regier, inventing “problems” and patting yourself on the back for finding “solutions” while ignoring the real problems your constituents face is not governing; it is negligence and abrogation of duty.

Perhaps it’s time to consider recalling these legislators in order to avoid their wasting more of our state administration’s time and money and to stop the slaps in the face to their constituents.

Ron Gerson

Kalispell