Kansas Woman Dies in Glacier National Park’s Avalanche Creek

A 28-year-old Kansas woman died Monday afternoon after she fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek and was swept into the gorge, according to a Glacier National Park (GNP) news release issued Tuesday.

According to information in the release, a group of bystanders spotted the woman as she passed beneath the bridge of the Trail of the Cedars, where they waded into calmer water to pull her out. They immediately began CPR and sent bystanders to notify park rangers and to call 911.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office dispatch diverted the call to GNP dispatch who mobilized park staff, ALERT and Three Rivers Ambulance, the news release states.

ALERT personnel declared that she was deceased at the side of the creek. Park rangers carried her out on a litter to the Avalanche Lake Trailhead where she was transferred to funeral services, according to the release.

The woman’s identity is not being released at this time.