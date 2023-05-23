fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, April 13, 2023

No Shenanigans

By

6:58 a.m. A stray dog wouldn’t leave the porch of a house after the homeowner fed it.

9:42 a.m. Someone saw a dog that looked “very skinny” and wanted it checked on.

9:59 a.m. Someone’s neighbor was acting like their backyard was a shooting range, which seemed illegal.

11:12 a.m. A man told law enforcement that he was not up to any shenanigans today.    

1:09 p.m. Two people were getting frisky in a parked car.

6:37 p.m.  Someone left their bag of meth on the floor of a casino.

10:42 p.m. A man stole two candy bars from a store   

