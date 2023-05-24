fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, April 14, 2023

A Good Boy Deserves a Snack

By

6:49 a.m. After hitting a deer with their car, the driver had to quickly leave the scene as they were in the middle of a Door Dash Delivery.

7:29 a.m. Someone could hear high-pitched static sounds coming from across the street, but was unsure what it was from.  

8:44 a.m. A man reported his neighbor was continuously calling him names and mumbling under his breath.

10:23 a.m. Two dogs were running through an alleyway with a deer head.

12:35 p.m. A man found a dead dog floating in his pond.

1:49 p.m. Thick smoke that was making it hard for traffic to see through was coming from a burning pile of manure.  

6:57 p.m. A man was swinging a baseball bat around in a parking lot.

10:33 p.m. Three men hiding in a roadside ditch were throwing an unknown liquid at passing cars.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.