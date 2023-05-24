A Good Boy Deserves a Snack

6:49 a.m. After hitting a deer with their car, the driver had to quickly leave the scene as they were in the middle of a Door Dash Delivery.
7:29 a.m. Someone could hear high-pitched static sounds coming from across the street, but was unsure what it was from.
8:44 a.m. A man reported his neighbor was continuously calling him names and mumbling under his breath.
10:23 a.m. Two dogs were running through an alleyway with a deer head.
12:35 p.m. A man found a dead dog floating in his pond.
1:49 p.m. Thick smoke that was making it hard for traffic to see through was coming from a burning pile of manure.
6:57 p.m. A man was swinging a baseball bat around in a parking lot.
10:33 p.m. Three men hiding in a roadside ditch were throwing an unknown liquid at passing cars.