A Good Boy Deserves a Snack

6:49 a.m. After hitting a deer with their car, the driver had to quickly leave the scene as they were in the middle of a Door Dash Delivery.

7:29 a.m. Someone could hear high-pitched static sounds coming from across the street, but was unsure what it was from.

8:44 a.m. A man reported his neighbor was continuously calling him names and mumbling under his breath.

10:23 a.m. Two dogs were running through an alleyway with a deer head.

12:35 p.m. A man found a dead dog floating in his pond.

1:49 p.m. Thick smoke that was making it hard for traffic to see through was coming from a burning pile of manure.

6:57 p.m. A man was swinging a baseball bat around in a parking lot.