2023 Montana State Track and Field First-Day Results

The Montana High School Association (MHSA) State Track and Field Championships are underway with Class AA and Class B competing in Butte and Class A and Class C in Laurel.

In early events, athletes from Flathead Valley high schools brought home hardware on the track. In the Class AA 4×100 relay, Glacier High School won in 42.03, earning 10 points towards the Wolfpack’s podium hopes.

In the field events, which began Thursday, Glacier’s Kai Johnson took home the title in the shot put with a throw of 40-05.5.

In Class B, Bigfork junior Jack Jensen ran away to victory in the 1600m run, finishing in 4:28.26.

Additional results from day one include:

Flathead finished 6th in the 4x100m relay, scoring one point.

Glacier senior Jeff Lillard finished runner-up in the 400m, and qualified for the final of both the 100m and 200m sprints.

The Wolfpack advanced three runners to the 10-person final of the 110 hurdles.

Glacier senior Tyler Avery ran a lifetime best in the boys 800m finishing eighth in 1:58.51.

Flathead advanced two 100m hurdlers and two open 100m sprinters in the girls prelims.

Flathead junior Kennedy Moore tied for third in the high jump.

Flathead’s Trevin Olivier finished fifth in the pole vault.

Bravettes Mikenna Conan and Bailey Wride finished sixth and seventh in the 800m, both in lifetime bests.

Bigfork’s Scout Nadeau, who recently committed to compete for the University of Montana next year, finished second in the discus with a throw of 117-01.

Bigfork qualified three high hurdlers into finals

Live results are available for the Class AA-B meet and the Class A-C meet. Multiple all-class state records have been set so far in the meet.