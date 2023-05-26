Asking for Directions

9:30 a.m. Someone reported getting a call that a person, who was a known thief, had their dog but claimed not to have stolen it.

10:15 a.m. A dog killed several of the neighbor’s chickens.

11:53 a.m. A couple of lost mules were turned in to law enforcement.

12:36 p.m. Someone called law enforcement to report suspicions that their truck, which was loaned to a friend, was being used for drug trafficking.

2:18 p.m. Some kids were spinning donuts on a grassy field.