Asking for Directions

9:30 a.m. Someone reported getting a call that a person, who was a known thief, had their dog but claimed not to have stolen it.
10:15 a.m. A dog killed several of the neighbor’s chickens.
11:53 a.m. A couple of lost mules were turned in to law enforcement.
12:36 p.m. Someone called law enforcement to report suspicions that their truck, which was loaned to a friend, was being used for drug trafficking.
2:18 p.m. Some kids were spinning donuts on a grassy field.
4:26 p.m. A woman lost while hiking on public land near Whitefish didn’t want search and rescue involved, but wanted someone to tell her which way to walk to get back to her car.