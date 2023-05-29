Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Kalispell

Where: 115 Kara Dr.

Price: $775,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,110

This beautiful and well-designed custom home sits on a large .44-acre lot. The home has recessed lighting, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings,great floorplan and large windows. The kitchen features high-end stainless steel appliances, gas range, breakfast bar, quartz counters and custom cabinetry. Purewest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30005761

Kalispell

Where: 101 W. Bluegrass Dr.

Price: $779,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,000

This warm and inviting home features industrial accents, such as a wood and wire banister and black matte filament fixtures. It has a picturesque backyard with a deck, fire pit and views of Glacier National Park. The kitchen has ample counter space, while the thoughtful placement of appliances ensures a seamless workflow. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30005957

Whitefish

Where: 1181 Old Stone Rd.

Price: $777,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,000

Escape to peace and tranquility in this remodeled home on 1.74 serene acres. Updates include kitchen cabinets, counters, farmhouse sink and appliances. The property features a heated double garage, heated shop and large fenced yard for horses or other pets. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30000998

Columbia Falls

Where: 194 Webb Ln.

Price: $775,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,302

This home sits on 1 acre and features mountain views, a large patio and plenty of room for outdoor dining. The craftmanship is impeccable, with beautiful finishes, solid wood custom cabinets and doors, and stainless steel appliances. There is also RV parking with a full hookup. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30005317

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected]