Sammy Bakes

The smell in Sammy’s kitchen is out of this world, and the taste of her decadent creations are heavenly. Sammy said, “Four things that are always in my kitchen are sugar, butter, love and laughter!”

Specializing in custom cakes, cupcakes and cookies, she only uses the best chocolate, the freshest butter and cream, the highest quality fruit, no mixes, and no preservatives. You’re going to taste the difference!

Sammy shared her story with us. Before her mom passed, she needed to get back to being around horses because she said that was her true happiness. She now finds answers to why things happen in life, specifically loss, under the big sky of Montana. She went on to say there are silver linings in everything. Had her mom not passed, she would have never met the love of her life, Rob, here in Whitefish. Timing is everything. There isn’t anything she love more than making people smile! (OK, being with her horse and playing golf.)

She noticed that during quarantine, people were just sad so she started making cake and dropping it off on friends’ doorsteps. Soon they were wanting to order cakes from her! Since then, making cakes has become much more than she could have imagined.

So here she is, baking cakes, cookies, and cupcakes (almost) every day which has been the biggest blessing when the world seems to be in a sort of chaos. Let Sammy help you make someone’s day sweeter by making something sweet for them! Each week she makes a variety of cookies to sell at The Farmhouse Inn and Kitchen in Whitefish. Swing by and taste for yourself!

To pre-order, visit www.sammybakes.com or call (619) 917-8881.

The Farmhouse Inn and Kitchen is located at 28 Lupfer Ave. in Whitefish.

