Fitness Challenge

12:33 a.m. A man drove up to a passerby, handed them his dog’s leash, said “he’s your problem now,” and drove off.

1:30 a.m. A woman was running laps around a car.

9:54 a.m. Someone was concerned that a hose in a neighboring pasture was “acting funny.”

10:05 a.m. Two goats were loose in the middle of the road.

11:03 a.m. A neighborhood house was running a dog obedience school out of the backyard, and part of the training involved provoking neighborhood dogs to bark so that the schooled dogs can practice ignoring it.

1:09 p.m. A rogue dog kept chasing chickens around Coram.

2:57 p.m. Someone wanted to test and see if their Life Alert worked. It did.