fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Fitness Challenge

By

12:33 a.m. A man drove up to a passerby, handed them his dog’s leash, said “he’s your problem now,” and drove off.

1:30 a.m. A woman was running laps around a car.

9:54 a.m. Someone was concerned that a hose in a neighboring pasture was “acting funny.”

10:05 a.m. Two goats were loose in the middle of the road.

11:03 a.m. A neighborhood house was running a dog obedience school out of the backyard, and part of the training involved provoking neighborhood dogs to bark so that the schooled dogs can practice ignoring it.

1:09 p.m. A rogue dog kept chasing chickens around Coram.

2:57 p.m. Someone wanted to test and see if their Life Alert worked. It did.

3:22 p.m. A Kalispell resident suspected someone was fraudulently trying to sell their house, as realtors kept calling to ask questions about it.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.