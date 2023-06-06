8:40 a.m. A bull was loose on the highway trying to “get in with the cows” at a nearby dairy.

8:46 a.m. A man suspected his girlfriend was putting things into his car’s gas tank.

8:58 a.m. Someone called dispatch asking to speak with someone who knew about the “Carhart crew,” known to attack women in store aisles throughout Kalispell.

11:45 a.m. After filing her taxes, a woman called to report that the tax-preparation company had withdrawn money from her account to pay her taxes.

11:48 a.m. A woman was confused when she found a knife in the middle of her yard.

1:12 p.m. Someone was concerned about a women who kept crossing roads in between crosswalks.

1:51 p.m. A littering woman was being sassy to people who asked her to pick up her trash.