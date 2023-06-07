Door Dash Drama

1:19 a.m. Someone reported receiving a “disturbing email” from DoorDash.
7:56 a.m. A married couple were very drunk and called 911, but weren’t sure why. They kept chuckling on the phone, and then agreed to go to bed.
11:15 a.m. A woman wanted to “know her options” to deal with a neighbor’s dog trying to get her chickens.
2:00 p.m. After an employee quit their job, they neglected to give back the company car.
7:32 p.m. A Kalispell driver was reported drinking a White Claw while driving down the highway.