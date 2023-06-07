fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Door Dash Drama

By

1:19 a.m. Someone reported receiving a “disturbing email” from DoorDash.

7:56 a.m. A married couple were very drunk and called 911, but weren’t sure why. They kept chuckling on the phone, and then agreed to go to bed.

11:15 a.m. A woman wanted to “know her options” to deal with a neighbor’s dog trying to get her chickens.

2:00 p.m. After an employee quit their job, they neglected to give back the company car.

7:32 p.m. A Kalispell driver was reported drinking a White Claw while driving down the highway.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.