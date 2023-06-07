The Judge is Defective

7:28 a.m. Someone slashed three tires of a car.

1:40 p.m. A man walking on the side of the road kept hitting passing cars with his blanket.

3:25 p.m. A caller 12 miles into a hike reported finding what she thought was a human foot.

5:05 p.m. A man was using a tree branch to fight the tree.

6:11 p.m. Several youths were doing burnouts in a parking lot.

6:28 p.m. A man in Coram pulled a gun on another customer in a store, calling the firearm “the Judge.”. The threatened individual grabbed “the Judge,” and threw it at the other man, who left.

7:30 p.m. A bicyclist pepper sprayed a pedestrian.