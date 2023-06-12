Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Kalispell

Where: 136 Pheasant Run

Price: $650,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,829

This charming home features an open living area, two-way fireplace, a beautiful kitchen and huge windows. It also has a private backyard, tranquil surroundings and a meticulously maintained exterior. Perfect for families seeking a peaceful Montana lifestyle. Beckmans Real Estate

MLS Number: 30006691

Kalispell

Where: 360 Summit Ridge Dr.

Price: $650,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,888

This immaculate property located in the popular Northridge Heights subdivision features a formal living room, custom kitchen island and a comfortable entertainment room. The front and backyards are landscaped and meticulously maintained with underground sprinklers. HomeSmart Realty Partners

MLS Number: 30006846

Lakeside

Where: 110 Rimini Rd.

Price: $649,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,576

Sitting on a hillside overlooking Flathead Lake, this home sits on a large 1.44-acre lot. It includes a detached double garage, attached single garage and updated kitchen with newer cabinetry and flooring. The basement features a family room and two bonus rooms. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30006467

Bigfork

Where: 33893 Redgate Dr.

Price: $625,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,649

This Woods Bay charmer sits on a spacious lot and borders Montana state land. It features an inviting floor plan, back deck and hot tub with stunning Flathead Lake and mountain views. It also has established landscaping with cherry trees, perennials and a pond with fish. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30006149

