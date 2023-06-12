Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Kalispell
Where: 136 Pheasant Run
Price: $650,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,829
This charming home features an open living area, two-way fireplace, a beautiful kitchen and huge windows. It also has a private backyard, tranquil surroundings and a meticulously maintained exterior. Perfect for families seeking a peaceful Montana lifestyle. Beckmans Real Estate
MLS Number: 30006691
Kalispell
Where: 360 Summit Ridge Dr.
Price: $650,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,888
This immaculate property located in the popular Northridge Heights subdivision features a formal living room, custom kitchen island and a comfortable entertainment room. The front and backyards are landscaped and meticulously maintained with underground sprinklers. HomeSmart Realty Partners
MLS Number: 30006846
Lakeside
Where: 110 Rimini Rd.
Price: $649,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,576
Sitting on a hillside overlooking Flathead Lake, this home sits on a large 1.44-acre lot. It includes a detached double garage, attached single garage and updated kitchen with newer cabinetry and flooring. The basement features a family room and two bonus rooms. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30006467
Bigfork
Where: 33893 Redgate Dr.
Price: $625,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,649
This Woods Bay charmer sits on a spacious lot and borders Montana state land. It features an inviting floor plan, back deck and hot tub with stunning Flathead Lake and mountain views. It also has established landscaping with cherry trees, perennials and a pond with fish. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30006149
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected]
