Gallery: Opening Day on Going-to-the-Sun Road

The full length of Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road opened to vehicles for the season on June 13. Road construction along Lake McDonald caused significant traffic delays, but by late morning the Logan Pass parking lot was overflowing, with a continuous stream of visitors hiking to the Hidden Lake Overlook. Wildlife and wildflowers abounded on Logan Pass and the surrounding peaks.

A park ranger greets visitors at the West Entrance to Glacier National Park on June 13, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flowers blossom along Bird Woman Pass above Hidden Lake in Glacier National Park on June 13, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Visitors navigate a snowfield along the Hidden Lake Trail in Glacier National Park on June 13, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A mountain goat is silhouetted on the slopes of Mount Cannon in Glacier National Park on June 13, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Construction delay along Going-to-the-Sun Road near Lake McDonald on June 13, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A rainbow arcs over Logan Pass and Going-to-the-Sun Mountain on June 13, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

