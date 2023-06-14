Gallery: Opening Day on Going-to-the-Sun Road

The full length of Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road opened to vehicles for the season on June 13. Road construction along Lake McDonald caused significant traffic delays, but by late morning the Logan Pass parking lot was overflowing, with a continuous stream of visitors hiking to the Hidden Lake Overlook. Wildlife and wildflowers abounded on Logan Pass and the surrounding peaks.
