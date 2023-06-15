Jury Duty Will Cost You

6:44 a.m. Someone was letting a campfire smolder overnight.

7:43 a.m. Upon returning home from vacation, a man found his house oven was turned up to 500 degrees — so warm that candles in the house had melted. He suspected someone had broken in through the doggy door.

9:15 a.m. Someone was concerned that their mailman appeared slumped over in his mail truck. He was just taking a nap in the midst of his route.

9:56 a.m. A deceased deer was blocking a drainage ditch and blocking the water flow.

11:08 a.m. A scam artist successfully convinced a woman she had missed jury duty, and as a penalty needed to buy $800 in pre-paid Visa cards

12:27 p.m. An aggressive sounding dog was blocking a woman from reaching her car.

3:22 p.m. A man was walking the streets with a large knife and pepper spray, because he was scared a random person might attack him.

5:23 p.m. Someone let their dog loose on the golf course.