fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Jury Duty Will Cost You

By

6:44 a.m. Someone was letting a campfire smolder overnight.  

7:43 a.m. Upon returning home from vacation, a man found his house oven was turned up to 500 degrees — so warm that candles in the house had melted. He suspected someone had broken in through the doggy door.

9:15 a.m. Someone was concerned that their mailman appeared slumped over in his mail truck. He was just taking a nap in the midst of his route.

9:56 a.m. A deceased deer was blocking a drainage ditch and blocking the water flow.

11:08 a.m. A scam artist successfully convinced a woman she had missed jury duty, and as a penalty needed to buy $800 in pre-paid Visa cards

12:27 p.m. An aggressive sounding dog was blocking a woman from reaching her car.

3:22 p.m. A man was walking the streets with a large knife and pepper spray, because he was scared a random person might attack him.

5:23 p.m. Someone let their dog loose on the golf course.

6:34 p.m. Someone’s dog kept attacking the neighbor’s horse.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.