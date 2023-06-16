Free Spirit

12:20 a.m. Two suspicious looking people hanging around a fast food joint weren’t trying to break in, they were just hanging out.

5:16 a.m. An abandoned home “looks like a bad scene,” someone reported to law enforcement.

8:03 a.m. After eight days of watching the same rogue dog wander the neighborhood, someone gave it some food, but was unsure what to do next.

9:51 a.m. Some kids playing with their mom’s phone accidentally called 911.

9:55 a.m. Someone reported their unit had been broken into and the thieves got away with a TV, two bed sets, a Kitchen Aid mixer, Vitamix blender and some jewelry.

1:49 p.m. Some “ornery” goats were running wild and tried to attack a man.

2:13 p.m. Someone kept throwing their trash bags into their neighbor’s yard.

4:15 p.m. An indoor cat took an hour-long outdoor sojourn.