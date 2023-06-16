fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Free Spirit

By

12:20 a.m. Two suspicious looking people hanging around a fast food joint weren’t trying to break in, they were just hanging out.

5:16 a.m. An abandoned home “looks like a bad scene,” someone reported to law enforcement.

8:03 a.m. After eight days of watching the same rogue dog wander the neighborhood, someone gave it some food, but was unsure what to do next.

9:51 a.m. Some kids playing with their mom’s phone accidentally called 911.

9:55 a.m. Someone reported their unit had been broken into and the thieves got away with a TV, two bed sets, a Kitchen Aid mixer, Vitamix blender and some jewelry.

1:49 p.m. Some “ornery” goats were running wild and tried to attack a man.

2:13 p.m. Someone kept throwing their trash bags into their neighbor’s yard.

4:15 p.m. An indoor cat took an hour-long outdoor sojourn.

8:11 p.m. A Chapstick thief was detained by law enforcement.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.